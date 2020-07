Lionel Messi está en la lista de 'los más ricos de Instagram'

View this post on Instagram

But you also challenged the man also known as, The People’s Champ. I’ll even play one of your hit songs in the background while I take you to school. Class in session. Challenge accepted. Sit down son and I’ll show you how it’s done. #Teremana #Founder #TrailBlazingEyebrowRaising 🥃 ps, enjoy your gift 🎁😉