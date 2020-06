Quién es Tamika D. Mallory, la activista que denuncia la brutalidad policial por la muerte de George Floyd

View this post on Instagram

🚨SHARE🚨Tomorrow at 1 pm we will stand with Stephan Jackson and many of the friends of #georgefloyd. People are flying in from all over the country. We hope you will join @untilfreedom and all the organizers. Repost from @_stak5_: Rest Easy Twin. #ivehadenough Now is not the time to be quiet. It’s time to unite. Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊