National Geographic y la foto más macabra del impacto del virus en la humanidad

El cuerpo de una presunta víctima de Covid-19 yace en un hospital indonesio. Después de la muerte del paciente, las enfermeras del hospital envolvieron el cuerpo inerte en capas de plástico y aplicaron desinfectante para evitar la propagación del virus. Allí quedó, expuesto como una momia en la sala en la que falleció, sin que nadie pudiera llorar a su lado, hasta que llegó el momento de su entierro.
La impresionante imagen fue tomada por el fotoperiodista Joshua Irwandi, ilustra la tapa de agosto de la National Geographic Magazine y ofrece una vista absolutamente desoladora sobre el efecto de la pandemia del coronavirus en el ser humano.
“Tomé esta fotografía para crear conciencia sobre el peligro del coronavirus, para apreciar el trabajo del personal médico en Indonesia y en todo el mundo que arriesgan sus vidas para salvar la nuestra, y recordar que debemos permanecer firmes y unidos ante esta pandemia de nuestro tiempo”, explicó el fotógrafo, que definió la imagen como “la más desgarradora y más espeluznante” que hizo durante toda su carrera. “En mi mente en ese momento, solo pensaba que lo que le sucedió a esta persona bien podría sucederle a las personas que amo, personas que todos amamos”, agregó.
“He sido testigo de primera mano de cómo los médicos y las enfermeras continuamente arriesgan sus vidas para salvar la nuestra”, escribió Irwandi. “Ellos son los verdaderos héroes de esta historia, y la única forma de apreciar su trabajo es seguir lo que nos aconsejan. Sentimos que era absolutamente crucial que esta imagen se hiciera. Comprender y conectarse con el impacto humano de este virus devastador”.
Para el fotógrafo, su imagen debe servir como “un recordatorio y una advertencia del peligro inminente” del coronavirus y de “cómo los gobiernos mundiales han permitido que las cosas lleguen tan lejos”. “A medida que avanzamos hacia la segunda ola de la pandemia, las personas deben darse cuenta de que no pueden tomar este asunto a la ligera”, reflexionó.
“Aquí tenemos una persona momificada. Te hace sentir terror al mirarla”, dijo a National Geographic Fred Ritchin, decano emérito del Centro Internacional de Fotografía. “Para mí, la imagen era de alguien siendo arrojado, desechado, envuelto en celofán, rociado con desinfectante, momificado, deshumanizado, otros ... Tiene sentido de alguna manera. Las personas aíslan a otras personas con el virus porque no quieren estar cerca del virus".