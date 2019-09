Lagarde reveló que el FMI "tiene corazón"

View this post on Instagram

Today is my last day as Managing Director of the IMF – and it is a day full of mixed emotions. As I have said before, this is an institution that is defined by its brain and its wallet—and also by its heart. By working together over the past eight years, we have strengthened the IMF’s commitment to serve its member countries. It is an experience that I will treasure forever. #InternationalMonetaryFund #IMF