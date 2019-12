Incendios forestales en Australia cubrieron toda la ciudad de Sidney de un humo tóxico

View this post on Instagram

The comparison view from my desk of a normal clear day back in winter and now the smoke filled city from the 90+ fires in this state alone (none of which are even remotely close to me). This is the worst I've seen seen the smoke the past few weeks but there have been a number of days that have been pretty close. Outside of that this is the worst I've seen smokey/fire conditions in my entire life and we are only in week 2 of summer. #sydneysmoke #sydney #smoke #climatechange #thisisscary #viewfrommydesk