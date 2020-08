Del Medioevo de la peste negra a la Italia actual: reabren las "ventanas de vino"

View this post on Instagram

Just read about these wine windows in Tuscany. Originally built in medieval times, wine sellers used them to ply their wares during the Italian plagues. Thanks to COVID-19, many are in use again across Florence. Just goes to show we can find creative, perhaps even beautiful ways to adapt in uncertain times. Also? I really want to go back to Tuscany. Photo credit: Associazione Buchette del Vino. #wine #winewindows #florence #tuscany #resilience #covid19 #thriveorsurvive